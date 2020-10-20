As the business end of the IPL 2020 approaches, every point becomes vital. Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves at the borderline of the top four slots, with the prospect of a slip into the lower half always there, especially when they were involved in the first Super Over of the Sensational Sunday. That they got over SunRisers Hyderabad had a lot to do with the unimaginative play by SRH, as well as a fiery first match of IPL 2020 for Lockie Ferguson. All in all, two vital points for KKR. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on their part, were rather more comfortable in their seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, with AB de Villiers making it look so easy, serving out another whirlwind batting masterclass.

So, when the two meet on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see which side comes to the party better equipped. KKR have been guilty of too many quick fixes in their line-up and frankly have been lucky in many of the matches they won.

RCB are quite formidable most of the time but often they too have these inexplicable little quirks in their batting and bowling choices, which have largely cost them.

One such was demoting AB de Villiers in one of the games and the South African, once back to his usual slot, made it amply clear where he belongs.

Irrespective of all that, RCB are happily placed at No. 3 on the IPL 2020 Points Table. But just below are KKR, and Virat Kohli would like to keep them there.

Eoin Morgan, after assuming captaincy from Dinesh Karthik, has also made some strange decisions, but so long as the points keep coming, all those will be ignored.

Promoted

Everyone has batted everywhere, and the line-up has new angles every day. So, it will serve KKR well to get their batting thought process in order, since with the inclusion of Ferguson, the bowling is now looking really competitive.

IPL 2020 is approaching the last few weeks of intense thrashing and jockeying as the franchises try to consolidate their positions, or scramble to try and get a toehold onto the top half of the table. This is where mistakes can be fatal, and KKR and RCB will both try to negate that.