With defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final on Tuesday, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has amped up his pre-match preparations with a ripped physique photograph on Instagram. The final will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. Mumbai have already won the IPL trophy a record number of four times, and stand a chance to stretch that record. Meanwhile, Pandya who has been active on social media during the ongoing tournament, has been rallying the support of fans via his posts.

In the photo, a shirtless Pandya can be clicking a shirtless mirror selfie.

Pandya has played 13 matches in in IPL 2020 and has scored 278 runs at a strike rate of 182.89. He has also grabbed a fifty. His boundary count consists of 14 fours and 25 sixes. He hasn't bowled this season reportedly due to fitness issues. His big-hitting skills have come handy for Mumbai this season.

MI finished the league phase in top spot, and then defeated Delhi in Qualifier 1 to reach the final. Meanwhile, DC wrapped up the league phase in second position, but had to wait till Qualifier, where they defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to reach the final.

Other than Qualifier 1, both sides have played against each other twice this season. In Match 27, MI won by five wickets, with Quinton de Kock scoring a match-winning half-century.

Then in Match 51, Delhi lost again by nine wickets. Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten knock of 72 runs and Jasprit Bumrah grabbed three wickets.

The title clash is also Delhi's maiden IPL final.