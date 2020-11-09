With a title showdown clash against defending Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) seem to be in a positive mood ahead of the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter. The franchise posted a video on Twitter, which showed captain Shreyas Iyer grooving to a song in the gym along with Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis. This is also DC's maiden IPL final. Delhi captioned the video as, "When you realize you'll be playing Delhi's maiden @IPL final tomorrow".

In the video, the trio do some typical dance moves, and seem to be in an entertaining mood. It has also gone down well with fans, who hope that Delhi can defeat the four-time champions.

One fan said, "So good to see the team happy. Let's double the happiness with a win tmr. Best wishes".

Here are the other reactions:



Best of luck for the final match guys — Thalapathy Venky (@Venki35559930) November 9, 2020

This is gold — (@Sunny____123) November 9, 2020

Delhi had to wait till Qualifier 2, to seal a berth in the finals. They defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 17 runs. DC also finished the league phase in second position.

Meanwhile, Mumbai defeated DC in Qualifier 1, to reach the final. They also wrapped up the league phase in top spot. Having already won the title four times, which is also the highest, MI stand a chance to extend that record.

Promoted

Other than Qualifier 1, both sides have faced each other twice this season. In Match 27, DC lost to MI by five wickets, with Quinton de Kock scoring a match-winning half-century.

Then in Match 51, MI won again, grabbing a victory by nine wickets. Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten knock of 72 runs and Jasprit Bumrah scalped three dismissals.