Delhi Capitals (DC) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both sides will be aiming for a win, with DC in second spot, and CSK sixth in the eight-team table. The two sides already met in the seventh match of the season, with DC coming out on top thanks to a 64-run knock from Prithvi Shaw. In their last three fixtures, DC have won twice and lost once. Meanwhile, CSK have won once and lost twice. Both sides will be relying on their star players to deliver two points, with a mixture of youth and experience.

DELHI CAPITALS

Shreyas Iyer: The DC skipper has been inconsistent at times with the bat in IPL 2020. In eight matches, he has scored 298 runs with an unbeaten knock of 88 as his high-score. He also has a strike rate of 135.45, packed with 23 fours and 11 sixes. In his team's previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he scored 53 runs to help his side win by 13 runs.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder has been fantastic for DC in the ongoing season. A big hitter, he has slammed 193 runs in the death overs for Delhi. He has also played the role of match winner against the likes of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). With the ball, he has grabbed six wickets from eight matches.

Anrich Nortje: In DC's recent win over RR, Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest delivery in IPL history, clocking at 156.22 km/h. The South African might not be challenging for the Purple Cap like Kagiso Rabada, but has been fiery for his side. He has taken 10 wickets from eight matches this season, at an economy of 7.34.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Shane Watson: The former Australian cricketer hasn't been at his best in the ongoing season, but still captain MS Dhoni has stuck with him. Watson scored 42 runs from 38 balls in his team's recent win vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), showing glimpses of his array of strokes. In the ongoing season, he has scored 241 runs from eight matches, with a high-score of 83 not out. He also has a strike-rate of 122.33. In terms of boundaries, he has slammed 24 fours and 12 sixes.

Faf du Plessis: The South African has been consistent for CSK throughout the season, and has usually played the anchor role in the batting order. In eight matches, this season he has scored 307 runs with an unbeaten knock of 87 as his highscore. He also has a strike rate of 146.88, packed with 29 fours and eight sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja: The Indian all-rounder has not been at his best since resuming action after the COVID-19 lockdown. Still a crucial cog in CSK's unit, his performances could play a major role in his team's push to the playoff spots. In eight matches, he has scored 126 runs, with a strike rate of 168.00 with 15 fours and four sixes. In the bowling department, he has grabbed four wickets in eight matches, at an economy of 8.69.