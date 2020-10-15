Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said he had never thought back in 2008 that one day he will play the 200th game for the franchise. Kohli made his 185th appearance for the franchise during the side's game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Kohli has made 185 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for RCB. He has also played 15 Champions League T20 (CLT20) games for the same side.



The India Men's skipper has also become the first cricketer to play the 200th game for one single team.



"RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on," said Kohli at the toss ahead of the match on Thursday.



Kohli was roped in by RCB in the 2008 IPL auctions. RCB are currently at the third spot with 10 points in seven matches in the ongoing IPL.