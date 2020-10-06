Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting praised team's Kagiso Rabada saying that the South African pacer is "one of the best T20 bowlers in the world". Rabada put out an impressive show during Delhi Capitals' 59-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The pacer picked four wickets to help his side defend a target of 197 runs. Acknowledging Rabada's efforts, Ponting took to Twitter to write: "@KagisoRabada25's start this season is great reward for his work, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. Holding RCB to 137 given their power was pleasing, building off the work of our batsmen who set things up. Couple of days now to reset before looking ahead to Rajasthan."

.@KagisoRabada25's start this season is great reward for his work, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. Holding RCB to 137 given their power was pleasing, building off the work of our batsmen who set things up. Couple of days now to reset before looking ahead to Rajasthan. https://t.co/h3T9TweTXk — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) October 6, 2020

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals set a very competitive target for the Virat Kohli-led side, thanks to Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 53 runs from 26 balls.

Apart from Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel performed brilliantly with the ball, clinching two wickets each in the match to take their side over the line.

Sitting at the top of the points table, Delhi Capitals will now take on Rajasthan Royals on October 9.