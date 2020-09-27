Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran pulled off a spectacular save at the mid-wicket boundary against Rajasthan Royals during Match 9 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Sanju Samson launched the ball into the Sharjah sky and the ball almost sailed over the ropes but for Pooran's herculean effort as he leaped in the air, caught the ball mid-air and parried it back into the field of play while he was airborne before landing on the wrong side of the boundary. The effort saved what looked certain to be a six and the batsman could only run two runs.

Did You WATCH - That U.N.B.E.L.I.E.V.A.B.L.E Pooran save.



This is fielding marvel. This is fielding at its very best. You will not see better saves than this in cricket. Play this on repeat.https://t.co/SPjR7GroIZ #Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

“That's the best I have seen,” remarked Kevin Pietersen on air, who was commentating at the time.

“Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back...Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next,” tweeted Pietersen's fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle.

“How did you do that, Pooran??? Are you wearing a cape under your #KXIP t-shirt?? Haven't seen anything like this ever,” quipped Aakash Chopra on Twitter.

Praises and compliments came from as far as England as James Taylor tweeted: “That is the best piece of fielding you'll ever see from Pooran!!!! Wow!!!”

Pooran's athleticism saved four runs for the team in a high-pressure chase even as RR came out all guns blazing to chase down 224 set by KXIP.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal hit is maiden IPL century to help KXIP post 223/2 in their 20 overs.