SunRisers Hyderabad paid a heavy price for some lax work on the field in their clash against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Delhi surprised many by sending Marcus Stoinis to open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan and SRH made a costly error in the field when Jason Holder dropped Stoinis at silly mid-on in the third over of the innings. Stoinis, who had been batting on 3 off 6 balls until that point, teed off in the next two overs, hitting Sandeep for two boundaries through square leg off the next two balls before hitting Holder for 4, 0, 4, 0, 6, 4 in the next over.

WATCH - 18 in 1: @MStoinis smashes Holder



Stood tall and smashed Jason Holder for three boundaries and one six. How is that for attacking stroke-play.



https://t.co/0Motv5XUTG #Qualifier2 #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020

Dhawan got going at the other end, too, as Delhi reached their 50 in the fifth over.

He then hit Shahbaz Nadeem for a four and a six in the last over of the Powerplay and Delhi got off to a great start, scoring 65/0 in 6 overs.

Rashid Khan finally got the better of Stoinis, bowling him with a straight one that hit the top of off stump.

However, by the time Stoinis was dismissed he had scored 38 runs off 27 balls with five fours and a six and that dropped catch had cost SRH 35 runs plus those that Dhawan got at the other hand.

Promoted

Promoting Stoinis to the top of the order turned out to be a masterstroke as Delhi had been struggling with their openers in the lead-up to this match.

Delhi dropped an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and pushed down Ajinkya Rahane, the other designated opener, in the XI.