 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

If IPL Happens, It Will Be A Shortened Tournament: Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 14 March 2020 19:02 IST

Sourav Ganguly said that if the IPL starts on April 15, it would mean that 15 days of the tournament would be lost already.

If IPL Happens, It Will Be A Shortened Tournament: Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly was speaking after attending the IPL governing council meeting. © AFP

Suspended till April 15 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday. The Indian Cricket Board on Friday postponed the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, "It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment."

Ganguly, a decorated former India captain, was speaking to reporters after the end of the IPL Governing Council meeting in Mumbai.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Sourav Ganguly BCCI Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly said the IPL will be truncated if it is played
  • He said that 15 days of the tournament would already have been lost
  • The BCCI postponed the start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Related Articles
Shane Warne Asked If BCCI Was Postponing IPL, Twitter Came Up With These Gems
Shane Warne Asked If BCCI Was Postponing IPL, Twitter Came Up With These Gems
First Priority Is Safety, Says Sourav Ganguly After IPLs Suspension
First Priority Is Safety, Says Sourav Ganguly After IPL's Suspension
INDW vs AUSW: Sourav Ganguly Wishes Indian Womens Cricket Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final
INDW vs AUSW: Sourav Ganguly Wishes Indian Women's Cricket Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final
IPL 2020 "On", BCCI To Take Necessary Steps Against Coronavirus: Sourav Ganguly
IPL 2020 "On", BCCI To Take Necessary Steps Against Coronavirus: Sourav Ganguly
India, Pakistan To Play Asia Cup In Dubai, Says Sourav Ganguly
India, Pakistan To Play Asia Cup In Dubai, Says Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.