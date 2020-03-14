 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

Curtailed Tournament Among Options Discussed In IPL Meet: Report

Updated: 14 March 2020 15:15 IST

The IPL governing council meeting took place a day after it was announced that the tournament was postponed by over two weeks.

Curtailed Tournament Among Options Discussed In IPL Meet: Report
The BCCI held a meeting of the IPL governing council along with team owners. © AFP

The BCCI on Saturday discussed the option of conducting a curtailed Indian Premier League with the eight IPL franchise owners in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the event being suspended by a fortnight. The BCCI on Friday postponed the start of the IPL from March 29 to April 15 and also called off the ODI series against South Africa. "There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity after the meeting in Mumbai.

In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.

The source also confirmed that shifting the tournament abroad was not discussed at all in the meeting.

COVID-19 has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths globally.

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said: "BCCI, IPL and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at financial loss."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 BCCI Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The IPL governing council meeting took place on Saturday
  • 6 to 7 options regarding the tournament were considered, an official said
  • A shortened tournament was one of the alternatives discussed, he said
Related Articles
Shane Warne Asked If BCCI Was Postponing IPL, Twitter Came Up With These Gems
Shane Warne Asked If BCCI Was Postponing IPL, Twitter Came Up With These Gems
"Safety First": Shah Rukh Khan Tweets After IPL Meet
"Safety First": Shah Rukh Khan Tweets After IPL Meet
First Priority Is Safety, Says Sourav Ganguly After IPLs Suspension
First Priority Is Safety, Says Sourav Ganguly After IPL's Suspension
Coronavirus: New Zealand Cricket Clears The Air On Players Participation In IPL 2020
Coronavirus: New Zealand Cricket Clears The Air On Players' Participation In IPL 2020
IPL 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus, To Start From April 15 Instead Of March 29: BCCI
IPL 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus, To Start From April 15 Instead Of March 29: BCCI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.