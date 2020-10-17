Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground on Sunday. Delhi have already gotten the better of CSK in IPL 2020, when the beat them by 44 runs. Both teams have some big names in their lineups who are capable of earning you some big points on the day. With Rishabh Pant all but out of Sunday's clash due to an injury, MS Dhoni should be a sure-shot selection for the wicketkeeper's role in your IPL Fantasy XI. The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan are few of the most expensive buys for the evening game on Sunday.

Top IPL 2020 Fantasy picks for DC vs CSK match:

Shikhar Dhawan (Credits - 9.5): The opening batsman has found some form in the last few games. At 9.5 credits, Dhawan could be an expensive buy for many in their Fantasy XI but other batsmen are still searching for consistency in the ongoing IPL 2020. Dhawan has already got 360 points, having scored 258 runs in eight games, with two half-centuries to his name. He has hit 25 boundaries and six maximums.

Shreyas Iyer (Credits - 9.5): The Delhi Capitals captain has fetched a lot of points this season so far. Iyer is just a couple of runs away from the 300-run mark in IPL 2020 and has hit 23 boundaries and 11 sixes. With the form that he is in, Iyer can fetch you a lot of points against a low on confidence CSK bowling lineup.

MS Dhoni (Credits - 9): The CSK skipper, playing cricket after more than 14 months, was finding it difficult to time the ball initially in the tournament but as IPL 2020 has progressed, Dhoni's batting has started to flourish. Coming down the order, Dhoni's cameos have helped him fetch 306 points so far in the ongoing T20 league. Apart from his trademark big hits, Dhoni's street-smart technique behind the stumps can come in handy, if you pick the former India captain in your XI.

Promoted

Kagiso Rabada (Credits - 9.5): A must have in your XI! Kagiso Rabada has been one of the best bowlers in the IPL 2020 with 18 wickets from eight games. Rabada has been priced at 9.5 credits but investing in the South African pacer can fetch you a lot of points when Delhi Capitals face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Sunday.

Sam Curran (Credits - 9): The England all-rounder has been one of the few consistent performers for CSK this season. With bat or ball, Sam Curran has proved to be MS Dhoni's go-to man this season. Curran came to open in CSK's last game and scored quick runs and his ability to take wickets with the new ball makes him another sure-shot selection if you are looking for some big points.