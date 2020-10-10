Chennai Super Kings (CSK), last season's runners-up, will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. CSK have won two matches out of a total six league games played so far. The Chennai-based franchise came close to winning the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), before faltering when it mattered most. RCB who have recorded three wins in five matches lost by a sizeable margin of 59 runs, in their previous league match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place on Saturday, October 10.

Where to watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)