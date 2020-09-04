With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on September 19, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a photo of their skipper MS Dhoni before the team's first training session on Friday evening. This comes after a long week of controversies for the team due to 13 positive COVID-19 cases within the group and also the sudden departure of Suresh Raina due to personal reasons. Posting the photo on Instagram, the club wrote, "Our Lion King's all set for Day 1... with a smile that fuels broken hearts! #WhistlePodu #HomeSweetDen".

Soon after CSK shared the photo, fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages for the former India captain.

Earlier in the day, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh pulled out from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Harbhajan did not travel with the team when the CSK camp traveled to the UAE for IPL 2020 on August 21.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran said, "Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind."

IPL 2020 got shifted to UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

After reaching UAE, CSK's training camp got postponed due to confirmed COVID-19 cases within their camp.

Promoted

The final of the franchise-based T20 league will take place on November 10.

On Friday, the club also tweeted a photo of Dhoni and Shane Watson eating breakfast in the team hotel.