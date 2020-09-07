With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on September 19, Mumbai Indians (MI) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday in the season opener. Defending champions MI will be aiming to start the new campaign on a good note. Meanwhile, CSK will be hoping to notch a win against a team who beat them in the final last season. Led by Rohit Sharma, MI won the IPL 2019 final by a single run, thereby claiming their fourth title. CSK, led by MS Dhoni, have won the title three times. The matches will take place behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament was moved out of India due to rising coronavirus cases.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) start?

The IPL 2020 season opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin on September 19, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of IPL 2020 season opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)