IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 20 April 2019 16:46 IST

SRH will climb to third position on the IPL points table if they manage to secure a win against KKR.

KKR have lost their last four matches on the trot. © BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the first of two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held on Sunday. Brimming with confidence after breaking Chennai Super Kings' winning streak, SRH will climb to third position on the IPL points table if they manage to secure a win against KKR. As for KKR, who have lost their last four matches on the trot, a defeat against SRH would create a gap between them and the top five teams and deal a considerable blow to their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Against CSK, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed bowled in good areas to keep the run flow in check while Rashid Khan scalped two wickets for just 17 runs. With the bat, it was Jonny Bairstow and David Warner show once again as the pair guided the team to a facile victory by sharing a 66-run stand for the first wicket.

When is the SRH vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be played on April 21, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the SRH vs KKR IPL 2019 match be played?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2019 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

What time does the SRH vs KKR IPL 2019 match begin?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2019 match will begin at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the SRH vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

