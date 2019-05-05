SunRisers Hyderabad's hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2019 playoffs hang by a thread after a defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday night. SRH lost their final league game of the season which means they would need Mumbai Indians to beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Anything other than a Mumbai Indians win will see KKR seal a last four spot. While SRH fans bemoaned their team's failure to get past bottom-placed RCB, other fans reveled in SunRisers' defeat with one coming up with a hilarious 'Game of Thrones' meme to troll SRH.

Several other fans also came up with some hilarious memes to poke fun at SRH's predicament.

RCB beats SRH and stops them from qualifying for playoff

Meanwhile RCB- #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/lgeTijorx9 — nadaan_.-._parinda_(@jaypatidar_) May 4, 2019

If MI loses, KKR are into playoffs. If MI wins, SRH are into playoffs.. pic.twitter.com/XeJs7BbxSZ — Ommi Gangawane(@ohhh_mii) May 4, 2019

RCB cannot qualify and they won't let SRH qualify today. #RCBvSRH



Kane Williamson to Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/SYCp0DNeyR — Faking News (@fakingnews) May 4, 2019

RCB taking SRH down with them like pic.twitter.com/axXvdqzzzi — Vivek S (@Vivek_rko) May 4, 2019

#RCBvSRH

I can feel this reaction

Hard luck #SRH and good luck for tomorrow KKRpic.twitter.com/gh7cKA8ZG7 — SHASHANK SINGH (@SHASHANK2663) May 4, 2019

SRH team performance

Pic1: with Warner

Pic2: without Warner#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/YX4zMepunm — Varun Kumar Singh (@VarunKumar65) May 4, 2019

RCB can't qualify and won't let SRH qualify.

RCB fans right now:#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/A08rmDW8NT — Aman (@TheAlteria) May 4, 2019

Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann engineered an incredible turnaround that will linger long in IPL memory, powering Royal Challengers Bangalore to a four-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru Saturday.

Both Hetmyer and Gurkeerat hit blazing fifties as RCB recovered from a hopelessly placed 20 for three in the third over to reach the 176-run target with four balls to spare.

During their 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket, Hetmyer smashed half a dozen sixes and four boundaries for his 47-ball 75, while Gurkeerat made 65 in 48 deliveries with the help of eight fours and one maximum.

This was the first time that RCB had a hundred-plus partnership since 2013 when Kohli and De Villiers were not involved.

The win meant RCB ended what has been a forgettable season on a positive note, while SRH's hopes of securing a playoffs berth were kept on standby.