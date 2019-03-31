 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: MS Dhoni Survives Even After Ball Hits Stumps

Updated: 31 March 2019 21:59 IST

The incident happened in the CSK vs RR match, with Chennai Super Kings on 28/3 and Dhoni and Suresh Raina at the crease.

Watch: MS Dhoni Survives Even After Ball Hits Stumps
When MS Dhoni played the ball in question, Steve Smith had a look on his face as if he had seen a ghost © IPLT20

MS Dhoni, batting in the ongoing IPL 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, had an odd reprieve in the 6th over of the home team's batting innings. Dhoni offered a defensive stroke to Jofra Archer, the ball seemed to hit his foot and then rolled on to the stumps. The bails, however, remained unmoved and unlit. Rajasthan Royals fielders moved to converge around Dhoni, with Steve Smith at slip looking like he had seen a ghost. Dhoni, cool as always, only moved out of his crease so that the ball could be collected and shadow-practised how he would have ideally played the stroke.

The incident happened in the last over of the powerplay, with CSK on 28/3 and Dhoni and Suresh Raina at the crease. CSK had already lost Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav, and another wicket in the over would have left them on the mat.

The ball in question was only the second ball Dhoni was facing in the innings and he was yet to get off the mark.

With confusion reigning after the ball hit the stumps without making any impact and the away team's fielders oscillating between excitement and disbelief, a commentator remarked that Rajasthan Royals were probably going for a review and that he would not be surprised if Dhoni had kicked the ball away.

Replays, however, showed that Dhoni had done no such thing and also that a review was out of the question. 

MS Dhoni has done many impossible things before. The caption on the video shared by the IPL Twitter handle - "Thala Dhoni effect? When even bails refused to fall" - was a play on the legendary cricketer's legendary powers.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Steven Smith Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The incident happened in the 6th over of the CSK innings
  • Dhoni was yet to get off strike when the ball hit his stumps
  • CSK were floundering at 28/3 when the incident happened
Related Articles
IPL Live Score, CSK vs RR IPL Score: Deepak Chahar Removes Ajinkya Rahane Early In Rajasthan Royals
IPL Live Score, CSK vs RR IPL Score: Deepak Chahar Removes Ajinkya Rahane Early In Rajasthan Royals' Chase Of 176
IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
MS Dhoni Fans Up In Arms After Gautam Gambhir
MS Dhoni Fans Up In Arms After Gautam Gambhir's Huge Sanju Samson Claim
Watch: MS Dhoni
Watch: MS Dhoni's Hilarious Reaction To Kedar Jadhav Getting Mobbed By CSK Teammates On "Big Day"
MS Dhoni Highlights One Department Chennai Super Kings Can Never Be "Great" At
MS Dhoni Highlights One Department Chennai Super Kings Can Never Be "Great" At
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.