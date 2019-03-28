 
IPL Live Score, RCB vs MI IPL Score: Winless Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians Quest For First Win Of The Season

Updated: 28 March 2019 18:33 IST
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: RCB and MI lost their opening matches.

RCB vs MI IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing their first home game. © BCCI/IPL

Premier Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will face each other in the clash of the titans as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The savouring sub-plot of contest is the world's best ODI batsman Virat Kohli taking guard against the world's best ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah in a format notorious for its unpredictability. Bumrah's shoulder injury scare was a cause of concern for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians but India's premier pacer seems to have recovered in time to be back in the fold. Both teams will be eager to register their first win of the IPL and the onus will be on Kohli and Rohit, both of who failed with the bat in their respective opening matches. Mumbai Indians will also be boosted by the availability of Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga. The Mumbai franchise will also heave a sigh of relief as Bumrah joined practice Wednesday during which he ran for 20 minutes and participated in catching drills. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, straight from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

  • 18:54 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    AB de Villiers scored 4 half-centuries in 5 matches for RCB at the Chinnaswamy last season.
  • 18:48 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    RCB and MI have played 23 times against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have won on 14 occasions whereas Virat Kohli's side have won 9 times. MI dominate RCB at the Chinnaswamy where they have won 7 out of 9 times.
  • 18:41 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be hosting its first match of IPL 2019.


  • 18:37 (IST)Mar 28, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 7th match of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.
