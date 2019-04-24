Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have revived hopes to remain alive in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 with two straight wins and will be looking to maintain the same with a win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A win for RCB will bring them on level terms with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with eight points. But a negative result can rule them out from the race for the playoffs. RCB must be all fired up after posting a one-run win over the formidable Chennai Super Kings and would be desperate to keep momentum. Having survived a brutal assault at the hands of MS Dhoni in the last game, they should have gained some confidence. Come tomorrow, Virat Kohli-led RCB would not like to look back. Although AB de Villiers and Kohli did not click with the bat but the failures would prompt them to score runs and put up a big total for RCB. RCB might draw some inspiration from their match-winning knocks of an unbeaten 59 by de Villiers and 67 by Kohli, against Punjab when they met in the first leg. (LIVE SCORECARD)