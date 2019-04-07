 
IPL Live Score, RCB vs DC IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Seek First Win, Host Delhi Capitals

Updated: 07 April 2019 14:13 IST

IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: DC have 4 points from 5 matches. RCB, also having played 5, have 0 points.

RCB vs DC IPL Score: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are aiming for their first win in IPL 2019
RCB vs DC IPL Score: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are aiming for their first win in IPL 2019 © BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first of two IPL 2019 matches to be played on Sunday. The match is a must-win for both teams. DC have four points from five matches, with their only victory within 20 overs this season having come against Mumbai Indians, the other being a Super Over win. There is even more at stake for the home team, who are still on zero points from five matches. A win for Delhi Capitals will push them to the top half of the table again, while a win for RCB will get them off the mark on the points table. RCB have a solid 15-6 advantage in the head-to-head count between these two teams, but Delhi Capitals might hold the edge based on current form. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

  • 14:34 (IST)Apr 07, 2019
    Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's first IPL 2019 match. Live updates coming your way from Bengaluru, where home team Royal Challengers Bangalore (0 points from 5 matches) will be looking to get out of the losing rut they have found themselves in. They host Delhi Capitals today, who have 4 points from 5 matches.
