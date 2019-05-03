Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off in a do-or-die encounter at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Both KXIP and KKR are desperately eyeing a victory to remain in the contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs. Both the teams have 10 points from 12 matches, though KKR are placed above KXIP thanks to a positive net run-rate. With Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals already qualified for the playoffs and Mumbai Indians a win away from sealing a berth, one last berth is up for grab for four teams as Royal Challengers Bangalore have been knocked out of contention. Both KKR and KXIP had decent outings in the first half of the tournament before losing the plot in the all-important second phase. After registering four wins and one loss in the first five games, KKR suffered six defeats in a row that derailed their campaign. Although KKR return to winning ways against Mumbai Indians in their last game, the Dinesh Karthik-led side need to register victories in their final two games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. (LIVE SCORECARD)