IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, CSK vs RR IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Aim To Build On Winning Momentum Against Rajasthan Royals

Updated: 31 March 2019 18:35 IST

IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: CSK have registered two back-to-back wins whereas RR are yet to win a match.

IPL Live Score, CSK vs RR IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Aim To Build On Winning Momentum Against Rajasthan Royals
CSK vs RR IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings have been unbeaten in IPL 2019 so far.

In Sunday's second IPL 2019 match, upbeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host laggards Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two teams have had contrasting fortunes till now. CSK have won both their matches, while RR have lost both of theirs. The other crucial factor in this match will be how the Chepauk track behaves. The first match of this season, played between CSK and RCB at this venue, saw a total of 141 runs scored between the two teams. Questions were raised as to whether the pitch could be considered to be conducive to T20 cricket. On paper, it appears that the CSK vs RR tie will be decided in the battle between the home team's bowling attack and the away team's batting. Sunday's match will be CSK's second at home, and MS Dhoni's side will again be looking to their spinners to make some early impacts. Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja were almost unplayable against RCB, and one can expect Dhoni to turn to one or more of those three in the powerplay overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

  • 18:43 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    The home side have arrived at their fortress.


  • 18:39 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have met 20 times against each other at the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni's side have won 12 times whereas RR have won on 8 occasions. At CSK's fortress, Chepauk, RR have won just once, during the inaugural edition in 2008. Thereafter, CSK have went on to win 5 times in a row.
  • 18:36 (IST)Mar 31, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 12 of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai.
    Comments
