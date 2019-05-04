 
IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 04 May 2019 17:25 IST

CSK thrashed DC by 80 runs in their last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium and now have 18 points.

CSK have already booked their berth in the IPL 2019 playoffs. © BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have already booked their berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, will look to cement their grip on the top spot in the IPL Points Table when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. If CSK lose their last league match, they might even be pushed down to third if both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) win their matches. KXIP, who have plummeted down to seventh spot after a disappointing showing in the later half of the season, have an improbable task. For them to have any chance qualifying for the playoffs, they need to beat CSK by a huge margin and hope that all three of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lose their respective matches by similarly big margins. CSK thrashed DC by 80 runs in their last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium and now have 18 points. They would be buoyed by the fact that their skipper MS Dhoni is in tremendous form in the ongoing season and has scored valuable runs towards the end.

When is the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played on May 5, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match be played?

The KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time does the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match begin?

The KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match will begin at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab IPL 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • CSK thrashed DC by 80 runs in their last match
  • CSK have already booked their berth in the IPL 2019 playoffs
  • KXIP vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played on May 5, 2019
