Chennai Super Kings will be looking to continue their rampage when they travel to the Eden Gardens to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for the first of two IPL 2019 matches on Sunday. CSK are currently comfortably placed at the top of the table, with a 4-point gap having already opened up with the rest of the teams. As for KKR, they will be looking to arrest their slide after having succumbed to successive defeats, against CSK in Chennai and then against Delhi Capitals at home. A significant worry for KKR will be the availability of Andre Russell, who was seen walking off the field with a wrist injury in the later stages of the match against Delhi Capitals on Friday.

When is the KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played on April 14, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 match be played?

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata .

What time does the KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 match begin?

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 match will begin at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)