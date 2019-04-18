Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have recovered well from the controversy over their objectionable comments on women during a TV chat show. After being put under a provisional suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), both the players produced impressive shows on comeback and booked their place in the 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 , starting on May 30 in the UK. As Rahul turned 27 on Thursday, Hardik Pandya posted a heart-warming birthday wish for the opening batsman, assuring him a lifetime bond.

"Brothers for life!!!!! No matter what!!! Love u bro @rahulkl happy birthday. Let's make it our year," Pandya captioned a photograph with Rahul on Instagram.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul has been in a great form for Kings XI Punjab. With 387 runs in nine matches and a century to his name, Rahul is currently the second leading run-scorer in the IPL 2019.

Pandya, on the other hand, has amassed 186 runs in eight matches and picked up seven wickets, including a man of the match winning performance against Chennai Super Kings.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan also joined the celebration as he said in a tweet: "Happy birthday Bro, @klrahul11 have a super successful year. Hoping for some big knocks and more good times ahead!"

Ajinkya Rahane tweeted: "Happy birthday, @klrahul11. Have an amazing year ahead, brother!"

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab shared a video on Twitter, in which many of Rahul's teammates were seen wishing him on his big day.

Placed fourth in the points table, KXIP will next take on Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, on Saturday.