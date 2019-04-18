Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have recovered well from the controversy over their objectionable comments on women during a TV chat show. After being put under a provisional suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), both the players produced impressive shows on comeback and booked their place in the 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in the UK. As Rahul turned 27 on Thursday, Hardik Pandya posted a heart-warming birthday wish for the opening batsman, assuring him a lifetime bond.
"Brothers for life!!!!! No matter what!!! Love u bro @rahulkl happy birthday. Let's make it our year," Pandya captioned a photograph with Rahul on Instagram.
In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul has been in a great form for Kings XI Punjab. With 387 runs in nine matches and a century to his name, Rahul is currently the second leading run-scorer in the IPL 2019.
Pandya, on the other hand, has amassed 186 runs in eight matches and picked up seven wickets, including a man of the match winning performance against Chennai Super Kings.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan also joined the celebration as he said in a tweet: "Happy birthday Bro, @klrahul11 have a super successful year. Hoping for some big knocks and more good times ahead!"
Happy birthday Bro, @klrahul11 have a super successful year. Hoping for some big knocks and more good times ahead!#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/GfCPtQtHmf— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 18, 2019
Ajinkya Rahane tweeted: "Happy birthday, @klrahul11. Have an amazing year ahead, brother!"
Happy birthday, @klrahul11. Have an amazing year ahead, brother! pic.twitter.com/UobdYYFs1J— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 18, 2019
IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab shared a video on Twitter, in which many of Rahul's teammates were seen wishing him on his big day.
#SaddaSquad had a lot more to say but we had to keep it short!— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 18, 2019
Happy Birthday, @klrahul11 #SaddaPunjab #HappyBirthdayKL pic.twitter.com/G8N4Pt1fex
Placed fourth in the points table, KXIP will next take on Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, on Saturday.