 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Hardik Pandya Speaks About Talk Show Controversy, World Cup Dream

Updated: 04 April 2019 16:01 IST

Hardik Pandya said he has spent the last seven months having extensive batting sessions to deal with the controversy.

Hardik Pandya Speaks About Talk Show Controversy, World Cup Dream
Hardik Pandya was adjudged as the Man of the Match against CSK for his all-round efforts © BCCI/IPL

Hardik Pandya has been firing on all fronts in IPL 2019. Speaking after his Man of the Match performance against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, Pandya said he has spent the last seven months having extensive batting sessions to deal with the fallout of the controversy for his comments made on the 'Koffee With Karan' talk show. On Wednesday, Pandya scored 25 runs off 8 balls to take Mumbai Indians total to 170 and also took three wickets - MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja being two of his victims - as MI beat the defending champions by 37 runs.

"It feels pretty good to help the team to win and contribute. It's been seven months that I've hardly played games. They weren't easy and I didn't know what to do. I've just batted and batted. I want to improve my game every day. It's a fantastic feeling batting like that and making your team win," Pandya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I was out with injury and then some other controversy happened. I want to dedicate this Man of the Match award to my family and friends, who stood by me in the toughest of times," he said.

"Now my only focus is to play the IPL and make sure India wins the World Cup," he added.

Hardik's Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard, with whom he put on a 45-run partnership in the last three overs of the home team's batting essay, said after the match, "He (Hardik) is phenomenal. For us it's just about encouraging him and giving him that opportunity. He practices to play like that."

Pollard and Pandya scored 29 runs of the final over of their innings, bowled by Dwayne Bravo, bringing up the most expensive over of the season so far.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Kieron Pollard IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya was the Man of the Match against CSK
  • Pandya says he just "batted and batted" for the last seven months
  • Pandya and Pollard put up 29 runs in the 20th over of the MI innings
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Reacts As Hardik Pandya Pulls Off A Perfect
MS Dhoni Reacts As Hardik Pandya Pulls Off A Perfect 'Helicopter Shot' - Watch
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Summoned By Ombudsman, BCCI Looks To End Controversy Before World Cup
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Summoned By Ombudsman, BCCI Looks To End Controversy Before World Cup
Ombudsman Sends Notices To Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul For Deposition In "Koffee" Controversy
Ombudsman Sends Notices To Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul For Deposition In "Koffee" Controversy
"Was Scared To Step Out," KL Rahul Opens Up On Trauma After Public Backlash Over Talk Show
"Was Scared To Step Out," KL Rahul Opens Up On Trauma After Public Backlash Over Talk Show
Team Profile, Mumbai Indians: Three-Time Champions Want To Prove 2018 Was Just A Glitch
Team Profile, Mumbai Indians: Three-Time Champions Want To Prove 2018 Was Just A Glitch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.