Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter on Monday and put up a picture of him training ahead of IPL 2019 , scheduled to begin on March 23. Ajinkya Rahane asked fans to come up with answers to a very bizarre question: "Any thoughts on what I was trying to do?" The Indian cricketer's tweet was quickly swamped by fans but contrary to what Rahane would have expected, twitterati decided to have some fun at the expense of the Rajasthan Royals star instead of answering seriously.

Any thoughts on what I was trying to do? #MondayThoughts pic.twitter.com/QO1ChuhAmb — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 18, 2019

Fans came up with hilarious answers and memes. Here are some of the best ones that had us in knots:

Mami ne Abhi Abhi poocha lagaya hai... Uske upar se kud kar ja rahe ho.. — Chowkidar Bhupesh Rathore (@BhupeshSinghRa5) March 18, 2019

Trying to get down from a moving local.. pic.twitter.com/2hIxArsdrU — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) March 18, 2019

Trying To Get Place in Indian Team.. — Kratika Sharma (@kratika4feb) March 18, 2019

Dancing to "Ladki Aank maare, aankh Maare, ki ladki aankh maare......" — Chowkidar Siddharth Sen (@SID_ReX) March 18, 2019

Practicing steps of Khalibali song from Padmavat — Darpan Bhatt (@DarpanBhatt11) March 18, 2019

Just remembering "Jumpin' Jack Flash" by Rolling Stones (1968), and that's very apt here.



Dear @BCCI, you should reconceptualise contenders for coming WC. — Pratapsinh Patil (@gpekmaratha) March 18, 2019

Idhar chala me.. Udhar chala me.. #ajinkyarahane — Indra Kumar Sirvi (@IndraSirvi007) March 18, 2019

Trying to dance like Grandmaster Sunny pic.twitter.com/dCmvD7t8ev —(@manya747) March 18, 2019

Trying to catch a hen. — Vipin Saini (@Itssainivipin) March 18, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane last appeared for India during the Sydney Test in January but he has failed to find a place in the ODI playing XI, having played his last 50-over match for India over a year ago (February 2018).

With the World Cup 2019 around the corner, there was talk that he could be India's No.4, having done well previously in English conditions. However, Ambati Rayudu and KL Rahul seem to be a step ahead of Rahane and were given opportunities to prove themselves in the India vs Australia five-match ODI series that the hosts lost 2-3.

Rahane could still get into the team but for that he would really need to light up IPL 2019. Others like Rayudu, Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will also be looking to the same.

Rahane had recently put in couple of fine performances for India A against England Lions in the unofficial matches held in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the right-hander failed to carry that form into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Captaining Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Rahane has failed to get going. He has managed scores of 11, 4, 31, 1 and 0 in his last five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

That will not bode well for Rajasthan, who will be hoping Rahane can find form quickly.