IPL 2019, DC vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 27 April 2019 21:02 IST

Delhi Capitals are third on the points table with 14 points, RCB are last with 8 points.

Virat Kohli's RCB are bottom of the IPL points table with 8 points. DC are third with 14 points © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) will count on Rishabh Pant's unconventional ways to carry on their rare Indian Premier League (IPL) title charge when they host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Sunday. A win for DC, who are now 3rd on the IPL Points Table, will take them to 16 points, the cut-off thought to ensure entry to the playoff stage. For bottom-placed RCB, they travel to their captain's home turf on the back of a three-match winning run that has seen them draw level on points with the two teams just above them. Delhi's performance at home has been woeful but having registered a win after two consecutive losses, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will be high on confidence. RCB will not be short on confidence either, the side seems to have regrouped successfully and found their groove. They won their last three games defeating Kolkata Knight Riders, table-topper CSK and Kings XI Punjab. With just three matches left, RCB have no room to let up and must continue playing out of their skins to carry on their late charge for the top four spots.

When is the DC vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be played on April 28, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the DC vs RCB IPL 2019 match be played?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be played at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi.

What time does the DC vs RCB IPL 2019 match begin?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2019 match will begin at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the DC vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Highlights
  • DC are third on the table with 14 points, 4 points ahead of SRH
  • RCB are placed at the bottom, level on points with RR and KKR
  • Delhi's home performance has been woeful this season
