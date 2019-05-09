After stunning SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a last-over thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator, Delhi Capitals will look to carry forward the victory momentum when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 2 at the same venue on Friday. The winner of the Qualifier 2 will lock horns with Mumbai Indians, who defeated CSK by six wickets in the Qualifier 1 , in the IPL 2019 final in Hyderabad on Sunday. It was CSK who denied Delhi a top-two spot in the league standings with an emphatic 80-run win at Chepauk and the MS Dhoni-led side stands in their way again. Delhi, having already played a game in Visakhapatnam, will have the advantage of knowing the conditions better. The batsmen would be rather relieved that they would not have to face the spin threat of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh on a turner in Chennai but it would be a challenge nonetheless. CSK were hammered by Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 but expect to bounce back in style.

When is the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match will be played on May 10, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match be played?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match will be played at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time does the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match begin?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)