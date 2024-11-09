Mumbai City FC rode on left-back Nathan Rodrigues' strike to hold Chennaiyin FC 1-1 in a thrilling draw in the Indian Super League in Chennai on Saturday. Captain Ryan Edwards opened the scoring for Chennaiyin after an hour of gritty play. However their joy was short-lived as Rodrigues levelled the scores three minutes later in the milestone 1,000th contest of the ISL. The Marina Machans moved from seventh to fourth in the standings with 12 points, while the Islanders remained at eighth spot with 10 points.

The action began with a long-range effort from Yoell van Nieff in the 19th minute, who unleashed a powerful shot that tested CFC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, but he narrowly missed the mark.

With the hosts' backline on alert following the visitors' attempt, a minute later, Tiri rose above the Chennaiyin defenders during a corner, sending a powerful header towards goal, resulting in a nearly-close miss.

MCFC continued with their attack intent, as Nikolaos Karelis found an opening inside the box in the 30th minute and moved in quickly to capitalise on a loose ball.

Although his shot troubled the CFC defence, it lacked the accuracy to find the back of the net.

Both teams had to wait until the subsequent half to score their respective goals.

Following the restart after the break, the Marina Machans broke the deadlock in the 60th minute through a set-piece situation, as Connor Shields provided a straightforward cross into the box.

Edwards jumped above the Mumbai defenders and connected a powerful header, perfectly placed into the bottom right corner.

A corner from Van Nieff resulted in Rodrigues positioning and timing his jump perfectly.

He connected it with a powerful header as the ball raced into the top right corner to level the scoreline.

Thereon, the two sides gave their all, but despite their best efforts, no team could manage a winner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)