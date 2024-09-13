Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Indian Super League Live Telecast: Mohun Bagan Super Giants take on Mumbai City FC in the opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan have won both the ISL season openers they have played previously, against Kerala Blasters FC in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively. However, the Mariners' record against the Islanders needs improvement, having won once against Mumbai City FC in their 10 fixtures so far.

Mohun Bagan won the ISL shield last season while Mumbai City won the cup. Mumbai City FC have seen a change in guard with Lallianzuala Chhangte set to lead the team, following Rahul Bheke's departure to Bengaluru FC.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League match be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League match will be played on Friday, September 13.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League match be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

What time will the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League match start?

Advertisement

The Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League match?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League match will be telecasted on Sports 18.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League match?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)