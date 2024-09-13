MBSG vs MCFC Live: New season, new faces!





On the other hand, the Islanders have brought in star players of the likes of Jeremy Manzorro from Jamshedpur FC, Brandon Fernandes from FC Goa and Nikolaos Karelis from Greek Super League side Panetolikos.

Mohun Bagan won the ISL shield last season while Mumbai City won the cup. Both teams have had several incomings and outgoings during the off season. Mohun Bagan have bolstered their attack by signing Jamie Maclaren from Melbourne City, the sister club of Mumbai City.