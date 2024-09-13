Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL Match 2024: Sahal Abdul Samad On Bench For Mohun Bagan; Both Starting XIs Out
MBSG vs MCFC, ISL Match 2024 LIVE Updates: Mohun Bagan have benched Sahal Abdul Samad for the Indian Super League (ISL) opener against Mumbai City FC.
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Updates, Indian Super League: Mohun Bagan have benched Sahal Abdul Samad for the Indian Super League (ISL) opener against Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, summer signing Jamie Maclaren, who joined the Mariners from from A-League club Melbourne City FC on a four-year deal, is not part of the squad. On the other hand, Mumbai City have also handed ISL debuts to summer arrivals Jon Toral and Nikolaos Karelis. The Mariners named a new captain for the season in Lallianzuala Chhangte, following Rahul Bheke's move to Bengaluru FC.
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024 LIVE Updates from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata:
- 19:31 (IST)ISL Live: All set for kick-off!We are moments away from the start! Mohun Bagan are without the services of Jamie Maclaren and Ashique Kuruniyan. Insted, former Mumbai City star Greg Stewart gets a start against his former side. Sahal Abdul Samad also on the bench for the Mariners.
- 19:23 (IST)ISL Live: Warm ups underway!
- 19:11 (IST)ISL Live: Starts for Karelis, Toral!
Coach Kratky names his first XI of the season vs The Mariners
- 19:10 (IST)ISL Live: Mariners' 1st XI of new season is out!
Your Mariners to face Mumbai City FC! #MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/HljQlMV64n— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) September 13, 2024
- 19:05 (IST)MBSG vs MCFC Live: New season, new faces!Mohun Bagan won the ISL shield last season while Mumbai City won the cup. Both teams have had several incomings and outgoings during the off season. Mohun Bagan have bolstered their attack by signing Jamie Maclaren from Melbourne City, the sister club of Mumbai City.On the other hand, the Islanders have brought in star players of the likes of Jeremy Manzorro from Jamshedpur FC, Brandon Fernandes from FC Goa and Nikolaos Karelis from Greek Super League side Panetolikos.