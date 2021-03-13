Story ProgressBack to home
ISL: Mumbai City FC Beat ATK Mohun Bagan In Final To Clinch Title
Mumbai City FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan in the final of the Indian Super League to clinch their maiden title on Saturday.
Mumbai City FC won their first ISL title after beating ATK Mohun Bagan in the final.© Twitter
Mumbai City FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final to clinch their first Indian Super League title on Saturday. Bipin Singh scored the winner for Mumbai City FC in the 90th minute to seal the win for his side. David Williams scored the first goal to put ATK ahead early in the match. A miscued clearance from Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo ended up being the equaliser in the first-half.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs England Series, India vs England , live score and IPL 2021 Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.