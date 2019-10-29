Jamshedpur FC will take on debutant Hyderabad FC in front of their home fans in a Indian Super League (ISL) match on Tuesday. The hosts will be high on confidence as the defeated Odisha FC in their opening match of the season, while newcomers Hyderbad FC suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat at the hands of ATK. They will be looking to step up their performance and register their first-ever victory in ISL history, while the hosts will be looking to make it two wins from two games.

ISL 2019 Football Match Live Match Updates Between Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Straight from JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur