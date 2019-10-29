 
Indian Super League

Jamshedpur FC VS Hyderabad FC

Oct 29, 2019 07:30 PM IST| Ref: Tejas Nagvenkar | JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

ISL 2019, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC Eye Three Points vs Debutant Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2019 Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1, while Hyderabad FC lost 0-5 to ATK in their opening game.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL Live: Jamshedpur FC started their campaign with a 2-1 win. © Twitter

Jamshedpur FC will take on debutant Hyderabad FC in front of their home fans in a Indian Super League (ISL) match on Tuesday. The hosts will be high on confidence as the defeated Odisha FC in their opening match of the season, while newcomers Hyderbad FC suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat at the hands of  ATK. They will be looking to step up their performance and register their first-ever victory in ISL history, while the hosts will be looking to make it two wins from two games.

