East Bengal FC registered their third consecutive clean sheet as they blanked Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Saturday. PV Vishnu (54th) and Jeakson Singh (84th) were on the scoresheet as East Bengal recorded their first victory away from home in the competition in this campaign. The loss meant that Chennaiyin FC are winless in their last four games of the ongoing season. Chennaiyin FC had the upper hand for most of the first half. They enjoyed the lion's share of possession with Connor Shields playing a pivotal role in creating chances and stretching the East Bengal defence in wide areas.

Despite controlling play, the Marina Machans had nothing to show for as the visitors held their lines brilliantly and absorbed pressure. Although they failed to break the deadlock, Owen Coyle's men quickly recycled possession after losing it. They also managed to isolate Dimitrios Diamantakos upfront, cutting him from any supplies from the midfield.

Shields and Daniel Chima Chukwu were at the end of a few openings but either the East Bengal backline or Prabhshukhan Singh Gill were in their way to the goal.

Chennaiyin FC's best chance of the half came to Laldinpuia Pachuau when he leapt the highest from a Shields corner but his subsequent header lacked power and didn't trouble Gill at all in goal.

While Chennaiyin FC failed to capitalise on their chances, they also made sure that they didn't allow the visitors to create many openings in the first period.

Before this match, five out of eight meetings between these two teams were goalless at half-time and this one followed the same route.

The second half started with Chennaiyin FC continuing their dominance in possession. It was Farukh Chaudhury, who found himself in the mix of two chances but he wasn't clinical enough to test Gill in goal.

In the 49th minute, Oscar Bruzon decided to replace Diamantakos with Cleiton Silva, providing more fluidity in attack for the Red and Gold Brigade.

In the 54th minute, the hosts were the ones to blink first as East Bengal broke the deadlock courtesy of a goal from Vishnu.

A brilliantly delivered dink ball from Naorem Mahesh Singh unleashed Saul Crespo in the penalty box before the Spaniard pulled the trigger. His initial shot was saved by Mohammed Nawaz but Vishnu reacted to the rebound before Laldinliana Renthlei and slotted it home.

In the 59th minute, Crespo was stretchered out of the ground after pulling his hamstring and was replaced by Jeakson Singh. Soon, Coyle also turned to his reinforcements by bringing in Wilmar Jordan Gil and Vincy Barretto to add more flair upfront.

The sustained pressure from the visitors paid off eventually when Jeakson doubled the lead in the 84th minute with a long-range stunner which nestled into the top left corner of the net.

With that goal, East Bengal FC secured their second win of the season whereas Chennaiyin FC remain winless at home in the ongoing season.