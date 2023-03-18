ISL Final, ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Updates: Game Off To Strong Start, ATKMB 0-0 BFC
ISL Final, ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Bengaluru FC Live: ATK Mohun Bagan take on Bengaluru FC in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL).
ISL Final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Updates: Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan face each other in a battle of heavyweights in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.This can be the first title for ATK Mohun Bagan while the Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC clinched the trophy back in the 2018-19 season. ATKMB have enjoyed a brilliant run of form in the competition with five unbeaten games enroute to the final – a run that also included four clean sheets. On the other hand, it has been a somewhat tough campaign for Bengaluru FC and in six ISL matches in the past, Bengaluru FC have only beaten ATKMB once. (MATCH CENTRE)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Indian Super League Final Between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC:
- 19:38 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: Chhetri is here!Siva Narayanan did start the match for Bengaluru FC but within minutes, it was game over for the youngster as he suffered an injury. This is sad news for the youngster but it means that Sunil Chhetri will be entering the game way earlier than he would have expected.
- 19:36 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: Clash of tacticsBoth Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are heavily reliant on their wings for attack but when it comes to defending, ATKMB have been the better side due to their concrete structure. BFC will attack from the right to left and are going with a 3-5-2 formation while ATKMB have opted for a 4-2-3-1 combination.
- 19:31 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: It is game time!Time for the match to begin! The two teams are ready and the summit clash has began. Will it be another title for Bengaluru FC or the maiden one for ATK Mohun Bagan?
- 19:17 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: Golden run!ATKMB have enjoyed a brilliant run of form in the competition with five unbeaten games enroute to the final – a run that also included four clean sheets.
- 19:09 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: A look at the Bengaluru Starting XI
TEAM NEWS! ⚡️ Bengaluru, these are your Blues for the #HeroISL final! 🔥#ATKMBBFC #WeAreBFC #NowWeAreHere 🔵 pic.twitter.com/x5u7cGlUrp— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 18, 2023
- 19:06 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: Record on ATKMB's side!In the last six encounters, Bengaluru FC have beaten ATK Mohun Bagan just once! Is it advantage to the team from Kolkata?
- 19:03 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: Mohun Bagan Starting XI
.@atkmohunbaganfc's line-up for the #HeroISLFinal! 📋#ATKMBBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #ATKMohunBagan #BengaluruFC https://t.co/FASBAv0AnK— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 18, 2023
- 19:01 (IST)ISL Final LIVE: Hello and welcome!Welcome to the final of the Indian Super League! It is Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Goa with the title on the line!