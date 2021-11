With the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season set to begin on November 19, football fans across the country will be gearing for a festive football season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and fears of a third wave, organisers have decided to conduct the league in a central location behind closed doors. Fixtures of the first 55 matches has been announced by the organisers and the rest will be revealed later. The matches will be held in three stadiums in Goa; Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Tilak Maidan and GMC Athletic Stadium. The first match of the season will be between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters on November 19 and will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Here are the released first 55 fixtures of the upcoming 2021-22 ISL season:

November 19: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters;

November 20: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC;

November 21: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC;

November 22: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa;

November 23: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC;

November 24: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC;

November 25: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters;

November 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC;

November 27: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan;

November 27: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - 9:30 PM IST;

November 28: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters;

November 29: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC;

November 30: Odisha FC vs East Bengal;

December 1: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC;

December 2: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC;

December 3: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal;

December 4: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa;

December 4: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - 9:30 PM IST;

December 5: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC;

December 6: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan;

December 7: East Bengal vs FC Goa;

December 8: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC;

December 9: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC;

December 10: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC;

December 11: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC;

December 11: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC;

December 12: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters;

December 13: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC;

December 14: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC;

December 15: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC;

December 16: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan;

December 17: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal;

December 18: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC;

December 18: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - 9:30 PM IST;

December 19: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters;

December 20: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC;

December 21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan;

December 22: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters;

December 23: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal;

December 24: Odisha FC vs FC Goa.

December 26: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC;

December 27: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC;

December 28: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC;

December 29: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa;

December 30: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC.

January 2: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa;

January 2: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 9:30 PM IST;

January 3: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC;

January 4: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal;

January 5: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC;

January 6: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC;

January 7: East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC;

January 8: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC;

January 8: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - 9:30 PM IST;

January 9: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC.