Yuvraj Singh Opens Up On His Retirement Plans

Yuvraj Singh has revealed that he will take a call on his career after the ICC World Cup 2019, scheduled to be held in England and Wales. I ndia's 2011 World Cup winning hero, Yuvraj last represented the country during the limited-overs tour of the West Indies in 2017. "I am going to look to play till 2019, whatever cricket I get to play. I will take a call when that year is over," Yuvraj told ANI.

The 36-year-old said that he has been playing for India for nearly two decades and will have to retire someday.

"Everybody has to take a decision after a while. I have been playing international cricket since 2000, it has been almost 17-18 years on and off. So, I will definitely take a call after 2019," he added.

Yuvraj had scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and claimed 15 wickets in India's 2011 World Cup triumph and was awarded Player of the tournament for his spectacular performance.

He was also part of the Indian team led by Virat Kohli in the ICC Champions Trophy in England last year.

Yuvraj is currently playing for Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 Indian Premier League.

Speaking about KXIP's chances this year, Yuvraj said: "We are looking ahead to first qualify in the last four and I think we have got a great team this year. We have got a very powerful batting attack, smart bowling attack, and hopefully we look to qualify and then see if we can win the finals".

The left-hander was all praise for his teammate and star batsman Chris Gayle, who recently scored a century against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 19. He also added that their main competition this season is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"Oh, I am loving it. Chris has always been a friend off the field. He has been a great batsman, probably one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world and performing like a boss on the field. I am really happy for him and the way he is batting," he said.

"T20 cricket is unpredictable. Anybody can win on any day. But Chennai has always been a very consistent team and KKR has been playing really well. I think these are two really good teams in the IPL," he concluded.

