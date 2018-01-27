Krunal Pandya, Retained By Mumbai For Rs 8.8 Crore, Becomes IPL's Most Expensive Uncapped Player

All-rounder Krunal Pandya on Saturday bagged a mega Indian Premier League deal after Mumbai Indians (MI) used their Right to Match (RTM) to retain him at the Player Auction on Saturday. Mumbai matched Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) bid of Rs 8.80 crore. Krunal is now the highest paid uncapped player in IPL history. Last season, the 26-year-old was purchased by the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise for Rs 2 crore. He scored 237 runs in IPL 2016 and also picked up six wickets in his debut season. The following year saw Krunal score 243 runs and pick up 10 wickets to help Mumbai win their third IPL title.