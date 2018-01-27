 
Indian Premier League 2018

Krunal Pandya, Retained By Mumbai For Rs 8.8 Crore, Becomes IPL's Most Expensive Uncapped Player

Updated: 27 January 2018 17:30 IST

Having already retained Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, there was no doubt about Mumbai's intentions of keeping hold of Krunal.

Krunal Pandya has been a key member of MI franchise through the years. © IPL

All-rounder Krunal Pandya on Saturday bagged a mega Indian Premier League deal after Mumbai Indians (MI) used their Right to Match (RTM) to retain him at the Player Auction on Saturday. Mumbai matched Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) bid of Rs 8.80 crore. Krunal is now the highest paid uncapped player in IPL history. Last season, the 26-year-old was purchased by the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise for Rs 2 crore. He scored 237 runs in IPL 2016 and also picked up six wickets in his debut season. The following year saw Krunal score 243 runs and pick up 10 wickets to help Mumbai win their third IPL title.

Krunal was more than impressive with his left-arm spin in the last two editions and more importantly, he was economical in most of the matches he has played in the league. With the bat, Krunal can be used as a floater in the batting line-up and has the ability to change his game according to the situation.

