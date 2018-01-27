 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

KL Rahul, Manish Pandey Bag Bumper Indian Premier League Deals

Updated: 27 January 2018 13:11 IST

Indian batsman Karun Nair, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh, fetched a bid of Rs 5.60 crore from Kings XI Punjab, reaffirming the franchises' interest in Indian players.

KL Rahul, Manish Pandey Bag Bumper Indian Premier League Deals
KL Rahul represented RCB in the last edition of the IPL. © BCCI

India opener K L Rahul and middle-order batsman Manish Pandey bagged bumper deals at the Indian Premier League Player Auction on Saturday. Kings XI Punjab and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were involved in a bidding war for Rahul, with the former acquiring his services at Rs 10.5 crore after Royal Challengers Bangalore did not use their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him. Interestingly, Pandey was bought by SRH at the exact same price to equal Rahul as the most expensive Indian at this year's auction until then. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), after several discussions, opted not to use the RTM card to retain the stylish right-hander.

Pandey's 11-crore deal definitely surprised quite a few fans. However, it must be noted that the Karnataka batsman was been a consistent performer in IPL as well as domestic cricket.

West Indian swashbuckler Chris Gayle surprisingly went unsold despite his well-established T20 batting credentials. England Test captain Joe Root also went unsold.

Indian batsman Karun Nair, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh, fetched a bid of Rs 5.60 crore from KXIP, reaffirming the franchises' interest in Indian players.

The other big buy among the 16 marquee players was Glenn Maxwell, who was back in the Delhi Daredevils fold after five years for a record Rs 9.40 crore after intense bidding. DD had the last laugh when KXIP refused to use their RTM card.

Chennai Super Kings bought Harbhajan Singh at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Dwayne Bravo was taken for Rs 6.40 crore by CSK using the RTM card.

Kieron Pollard was predictably bought by Mumbai Indians using their Right To Match (RTM) card for Rs 5.40 crore while Sunrisers Hyderabad bought back Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 5.2 crore after heavy bidding from KXIP.

Faf du Plessis was retained by CSK for only Rs 1.60 crore, while Kane Williamson was back at SRH for Rs 3 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Manish Krishnanand Pandey Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Manish Pandey was sold to Hyderabad
  • KL Rahul was bought by Punjab
  • Both players were picked up for Rs 11 crore each
Related Articles
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 3: Poor Pitch Halts Play At Wanderers, South Africa Need 224 Runs To Win
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 3: Poor Pitch Halts Play At Wanderers, South Africa Need 224 Runs To Win
India vs South Africa: Watching Virat Kohli's Decisions, He Should Drop Himself, Says Virender Sehwag
India vs South Africa: Watching Virat Kohli's Decisions, He Should Drop Himself, Says Virender Sehwag
India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar Questions India's Team Selection For 2nd Test
India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar Questions India's Team Selection For 2nd Test
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.