IPL Women's T20 Live Score, SUP vs TRA: Harmanpreet Kaur Opts To Field vs Trailblazers

The Women's T20 Challenge, a one-of-its-kind exhibition match, is all set to take place ahead of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament. The match will see some of the finest female cricketers featuring on either side -- the IPL Trailblazers and the IPL Supernovas, led by two star Indian cricketers. While the IPL Trailblazers are led by Smriti Mandhana, her India teammate Harmanpreet Kaur will skipper the IPL Supernovas. Apart from Smriti, the Trailblazers also feature Suzie Bates and Jhulan Goswami while the Supernovas feature the likes of Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine. The match will also see New Zealand captain Suzie Bates playing against her compatriot, Sophie Devine while Australian keeper Alyssa Healy will go up against her compatriots, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.

Live updates of IPL Women's T20 Supernovas vs Trailblazers match straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

13:50 IST: Trailblazers Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (w), Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Danielle Hazell, Jhulan Goswami, Suzie Bates, Shikha Pandey, Beth Mooney, Ekta Bisht, Lea Tahuhu, Jemimah Rodrigues

13:45 IST: Supernovas Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Taniya Bhatia (w), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt

13:40 IST: Smriti Mandhana -- Thankful to BCCI for this historic match, hopefully it will be a historic moment for many more IPL matches. Everyone is excited as this match can start IPL. Everyone is excited, even the overseas players are really excited. I have Suzie Baties, she is leading NZ team for a couple of years. I have told her whenever you want you can help me. She let out not many but some secrets of New Zealand dressing room. It is really exciting times for women's cricket.

13:37 IST: Harmanpreet Kaur -- We are going to bowl first. Wicket is looking good to bat on but there is some grass on the wicket. So we want to make use of that in the first six overs. It is a great moment for us, we were waiting for this for the last 10 years.Finally, the day has come we are looking to enjoy this moment. Meg Lanning is a very funny girl, she shared some thoughts on batting in the nets. It is great to share dressing room with her. It is good for us as only 2 or 3 girls were playing Big Bash. All 30 girls are going to play, it is really good for the team.

13:35 IST: Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, elects to field vs Trailblazers.

13:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas straight from the Wankhede Stadium.

Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy (wk), Smriti Mandhana (captain), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (WK).