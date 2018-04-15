IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

High on confidence after registering a win against Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look for their second win in three Indian Premier League (IPL) ties when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. South African star batsman AB de Villiers cracked a brilliant 50 to guide RCB to their first victory of the season against Kings XI Punjab on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pacer Umesh Yadav took three wickets in one over to also star for the franchise which had finished last in the league table in the previous season. RR celebrated their return to the fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-truncated match. (Live Scorecard)
RR would feel they fell on the favourable side of the Duckworth-Lewis Method and have areas to improve on, especially their batting. For RCB, De Villiers and Quinton de Kock, who scored 45 runs to lay the foundation against Punjab, will aim to continue the good work. Captain Virat Kohli has got starts but would want to make a mark by getting a big score on Sunday. New Zealand star stumper-batsman Brendon McCullum would also like to get into the thick of things, especially after getting a golden duck.
When and Where to Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
The first game of Sunday will see Bangalore taking on Rajasthan in Match 11 of the Indian T20 League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The home team will be relieved after getting off the mark in the tournament with a win over Punjab in their last encounter. Their bowling did an amazing job in the previous match and Bangalore will be thrilled after watching their weaker link delivering the goods. During the chase, there was a bit of stutter but eventually, they crossed the line mainly due to the heroics of their star batsman, AB de Villiers. There is still a big scope for improvement as they would like to get more clinical with their performances. Much like Bangalore, Rajasthan also managed to taste their first win of the season but that was more because of the help from the rain gods. Their batting and bowling are not looking settled and it seems that they haven't yet figured out their best XI. A lucky win has kick-started their campaign but they will have to gel together as a team in order to build on the last victory. A tough challenge awaits them in Bengaluru.