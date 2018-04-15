IPL Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

High on confidence after registering a win against Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look for their second win in three Indian Premier League (IPL) ties when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. South African star batsman AB de Villiers cracked a brilliant 50 to guide RCB to their first victory of the season against Kings XI Punjab on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pacer Umesh Yadav took three wickets in one over to also star for the franchise which had finished last in the league table in the previous season. RR celebrated their return to the fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-truncated match. (Live Scorecard)