IPL 2018, When And Where To Watch, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would be very relieved to post a win against Kings XI Punjab in their first home match and would now be looking at taking more points off Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next match on April 15. RR too got off with maximum points against Delhi Daredevils in a rain-affected match and would love to add to their points in an away game. Virat Kohli would be keen to see that his team shows more poise while Ajinkya Rahane would also be looking for more from his side.
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match will be played on April 15, 2018.
Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
How do I watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match live?
The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast by the Star Network.
What time Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match start?
The live telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 4 pm IST.
Where can you follow the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match online?
The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.