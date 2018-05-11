 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Yuvraj Singh Meets Young Fan Suffering From Cancer, Twitter Lauds Him

Updated: 11 May 2018 15:12 IST

Yuvraj Singh won his battle against cancer and is a role model for many other cancer patients.

Yuvraj Singh is currently playing for IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab © Twitter

India cricketer Yuvraj Singh won his battle against cancer and has been an inspiration for one and all. Yuvraj, who plays for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), made a heartfelt gesture for a fan who was suffering from cancer. KXIP had posted the pictures on their official Twitter account of him meeting a young child. "11 year old Rocky, who's suffering from cancer met with his idol @YUVSTRONG12 who spent some time with the young champ. Here's wishing him a speedy recovery. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIP #VIVOIPL #KingsXIPunjab", KXIP had captioned the image.

Yuvraj's gesture was applauded in unison by fans on social media.

Yuvraj played a starring role in India's triumph at the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and was also named player-of-the-tournament in the team's ODI World Cup win on home soil in 2011.

However, the highs of ending India's 28-year wait for the 50-over World Cup were quickly washed away with the shocking news of Yuvraj having a golf ball-sized non-malignant tumour in his lungs, which was later re-diagnosed as a cancerous condition called "mediastinal seminoma".

The world thought they had seen the last of Yuvraj on the cricket field but a year and a few months later, in September 2012, Yuvraj made his first comeback to the Indian team in a T20I against New Zealand in Chennai.

He hasn't been at his best in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scored only 64 runs in seven matches. With the tournament reaching its business end, Punjab will hope Yuvraj will get back to his scoring best.

Comments
Topics : Kings XI Punjab Yuvraj Singh Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh is a cancer survivor himself
  • He met a young fan who was suffering from cancer
  • Kings XI Punjab shared the pictures on their Twitter account
