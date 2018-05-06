 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 06 May 2018 13:01 IST

IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad top the IPL points table with 14 points while Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently in sixth spot.

Table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. © BCCI

Table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad will take on a misfiring Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. The two teams are on different ends of the spectrum in the IPL 2018 points table. SRH have been the team to be beat so far in the tournament and a win over RCB will give them the outright lead in the standings in terms of points. Kane Williamson's team top the table, tied on 14 points with Chennai Super Kings but the former have a match in hand. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's RCB have been inconsistent throughout the tournament and are currently in sixth spot. While SRH pulled off a thrilling last-over win over Delhi Daredevils in their previous game, RCB were completely outclassed by CSK in Pune.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be played on May 7, 2018.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

How do I watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match live?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time does the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match start?

The live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match online?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Kane Williamson Virat Kohli Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
