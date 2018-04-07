 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated: 07 April 2018 18:09 IST

The third match of this season's IPL will begin at 8 pm IST on Sunday.

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kulddep Yadav is expected to play a pivotal role for KKR this season © Twitter

Led by new captain Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to continue their good run against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR beat RCB in both their matches last season. The third match of this season's IPL will begin at 8 pm IST on Sunday. Kohli's team was bowled out a mere 49 against KKR in their last meeting which was also RCB's lowest score in the tournament's history. KKR captain Karthik has played for five franchises in IPL - Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions - in 152 matches across 10 seasons before joining KKR.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on April 8, 2018.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecast by the Star Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary will be airing the match. It will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

What time the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers match start?
The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers match online?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Indian Premier League 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Hoping For Tom Curran To Play Big Role, Says KKR Coach Jacques Kallis
IPL 2018: Hoping For Tom Curran To Play Big Role, Says KKR Coach Jacques Kallis
IPL 2018, Team Profile: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek Third Title Under New Command
IPL 2018, Team Profile: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek Third Title Under New Command
IPL 2018: KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik Gives Us A Lot Of Confidence, Says Simon Katich
IPL 2018: KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik Gives Us A Lot Of Confidence, Says Simon Katich
IPL Captains
IPL Captains' Corner, Dinesh Karthik: A CSK Tragic Who Will Guide Kolkata Knight Riders' Fortunes
IPL 2018: I See Shakib Al Hasan More As Companion Than Competition, Says Yusuf Pathan
IPL 2018: I See Shakib Al Hasan More As Companion Than Competition, Says Yusuf Pathan
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.