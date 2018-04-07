IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Both Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils will look to end their trophy drought in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both KXIP and DDh have never previously won the IPL title. Match starts at 4 pm IST on Sunday. The match is expected to be hotly contested as both sides will be eager to begin their campaign with a win. Led by Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP are hoping to make a strong start to their campaign, while Delhi Daredevils, under the new leadership of Gautam Gambhir, will also hope to begin their campaign on a winning note.

When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played on April 8, 2018.

Where will the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

How do I watch the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match live?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match will be telecast by the Star Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary will be airing the match. It will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

What time the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match start?

The live telecast of the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match will begin at 4 pm IST.