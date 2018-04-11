IPL 2018: Vinay Kumar Defends Himself After Fans Lash Out At Him For Poor Last Over

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) homecoming victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was perfectly scripted by Sam Billings' 23-ball 56 run and Ravindra Jadeja's second-last ball six that saw CSK pull off a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. The hosts needed 17 runs in the last over when Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain, handed over the ball to Vinay Kumar to help his team get over the victory line. However, stars were not favourable as the bowler with a no-ball, which was hit for a maximum by Dwayne Bravo. Pressure mounted on Vinay Kumar as he continued to leak runs and was clobbered for a towering six by Jadeja that saw CSK win the match by five wickets. Soon after the match, fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at Vinay Kumar's performance.
Game was lost when 17 runs were required on 6 balls, 17 runs for Vinay Kumar is like breakfast. Anything below 37 is unsafe.— SHAH RUKH KHAN (@SRKsWarrior1__) April 10, 2018
Even 37 is unsafe.#CSKvKKR
Successful 200+ targets chased down at Chepauk:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 10, 2018
206 CSK v RCB, 2012 - Vinay Kumar concedes 17 off the last over
203 CSK v KKR, 2018 - Vinay Kumar concedes 19 off the last over#CSKvKKR #IPL2018
Leaked footage of Vinay Kumar after the match. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/q8ewIFazmf— nikhil (@niquotein) April 11, 2018
My Respect for Rohit increased 10 Times because He won IPL with vinay Kumar.— Aryan (@Rohitswarrior_) April 11, 2018
Meanwhile, the KKR bowler also took to Twitter and asked the fans to keep their calm as 'sometimes things do go wrong'.
Hey guys take it easy, it's just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL....— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 11, 2018
Karthik-led KKR had put on a mammoth 202, courtesy some lusty blows from West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who remained unbeaten on 88 off 36 balls.
Chasing 203, Shane Watson (42 off 19) and Ambati Rayudu (39 off 26) gave the home team a dream start before KKR struck with wickets and cut their momentum.
But Billings and skipper MS Dhoni (25 off 28) kept their chances alive with a 54-run stand for the fourth wicket.
After Dhoni departed, Billings took the attack to the opposition and took CSK closer to the victory as Jadeja and Bravo's brilliant cameos helped their team register a hard-fought win.
Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 205/5 in 19.5 overs (Sam Billings 56, Shane Watson 42; Tom Curran 2/39) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 202/6 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 88, Robin Uthappa 20; Shane Watson 2/39)