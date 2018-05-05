IPL Live Score, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils: Delhi Daredevils Opt To Bat Against SunRisers Hyderabad

Delhi Daredevils's IPL 2018 season is hanging by a thread and all of their remaining matches are pretty much a must-win if they are to qualify for the playoffs. Delhi managed to win their previous game against Rajasthan Royals but will be up against a completely different challenge when they take on table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH are the in-form team and boast of arguably the best bowling attack in the tournament. Delhi have improved since Gautam Gambhir stepped down as captain but they still are far from a settled unit and will hope everything comes together perfectly in Hyderabad. Young Prithvi Shaw , skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are mainly spearheading the batting unit but the Delhi outfit would also want its foreign recruits, Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell, to fire and if that happens they would definitely give any bowling side reasons to worry. ( Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Lakhs everyday! )

But unfortunately that has not been the case this season and with just five matches left, it's high time for Munro and Maxwell come good to keep Delhi's hopes alive. Among the bowlers, Trent Boult has been among wickets for Daredevils, claiming 13 scalps so far. He has been impressive in death overs too. The likes of young Avesh Khan, Liam Plunkett and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, though, need to do more. SRH, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top with 12 points from eight games. The Sunrisers' journey has been a fairytale one so far this season with their bowling unit turning out to be a revelation by defending low scores. The Hyderabad side boasts of probably the best bowling attack in the ongoing IPL, comprising Siddharth Kaul, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi besides all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Nabi and Yusuf Pathan. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Naman Ojha, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

SunRisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

19:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer opts to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad

The bowling attack earned kudos when they successfully prevented rivals from chasing down even low totals in recent matches. In their last game here, SRH bundled out formidable Kings XI Punjab for just 119 in 19.2 overs while defending a target of 132. In another instance, on April 29, while defending a modest target of 152 the Hyderabad bowlers halted Rajasthan Royals' chase at 140 in 20 overs. The most heartening thing about SRH's bowling show is that the produced the brilliant performances despite missing the services of its star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last few matches owing to a back injury. But captain Kane Williamson expects Bhuvneshwar to be fir for tomorrow's game. Though the team lost its regular captain David Warner in the wake of the infamous ball-tampering row, its new skipper Williamson has stepped up and consistently delivered the goods for the side. While Williamson emerged as the batting mainstay, SRH would hope its other batsmen, including Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan, also deliver in the remaining games. SRH head coach Tom Moody said having done the tough work, the team is now focussed to finish on a good note. "Business end of the tournament is where we want to be playing our best cricket. We feel we can still improve in all three departments," Moody said here yesterday.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

