 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Watch: Fans In Disbelief As Yusuf Pathan's One-Handed Stunner Sends Virat Kohli Packing

Updated: 08 May 2018 10:12 IST

Yusuf Pathan pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at short third man that brought to an end Virat Kohli's stay at the crease.

Watch: Fans In Disbelief As Yusuf Pathan
Yusuf Pathan was himself surprised with the catch that changed the match in SRH's favour. © BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad are making a habit of defending low totals and on Monday night the Hyderabad franchise were at it again. The match was going to plan for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore but SRH again decided to throw the script out of the window. Kane Williamson's side produced yet another sublime bowling performance to deny RCB a crucial win that gave the hosts an outright lead at the top of the IPL 2018 points table. The game-changer for SRH came via an unlikely source in the field -- Yusuf Pathan. Yusuf pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at short third man to bring to an end RCB's skipper stay at the crease.

Kohli had already been dropped by Williamson at first slip off the bowling of Rashid Khan and it seemed SRH had let the match slip but Yusuf Pathan had other ideas.

Things were looking ominous for SRH with RCB skipper batting on 39 off 29 balls. Shakib was brought in to the attack despite being plundered for 15 runs by Kohli in his previous over.

The gamble, however, paid off for Williamson as Kohli tried to get after the Bangladesh spinner and in trying to hoick a length ball across the line, he spooned a catch to short third man. For a fraction of a second it seemed that the ball would evade Yusuf and go over his head but the big man leaped, stuck out his left hand pulled a rabbit out of the hat.

Not just the bowler Shakib, but fans on Twitter were in disbelief at Yusuf Pathan's spectacular effort and among them was none other than Yusuf's younger brother Irfan Pathan, who compared the catch to plucking a mango out of a tree.

The win gave SunRisers Hyderabad a two-point lead over second-placed Chennai Super Kings and all but secured their place in the playoffs. SRH have now won 8 out of their 10 matches and have 16 points.

RCB meanwhile, are all but out of the running for a playoff spot. Virat Kohli's team have six points from 10 matches and though they are not mathematically out, they will now have to rely on other teams to do them several favours.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Yusuf Pathan Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yusuf Pathan takes a one-handed catch to dismiss Virat Kohli
  • SRH beat RCB by 5 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
  • SRH top the IPL standings with 16 points in 10 matches
Related Articles
Watch: Fans In Disbelief As Yusuf Pathan
Watch: Fans In Disbelief As Yusuf Pathan's One-Handed Stunner Sends Virat Kohli Packing
IPL 2018: Kane Williamson, Yusuf Pathan
IPL 2018: Kane Williamson, Yusuf Pathan's Late Blitz Takes SunRisers Hyderabad To The Top
IPL 2018: Under Pressure Mumbai Indians Take On SunRisers Hyderabad In A Battle To Re-Discover Winning Touch
IPL 2018: Under Pressure Mumbai Indians Take On SunRisers Hyderabad In A Battle To Re-Discover Winning Touch
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's Advice To Bravo In The Last 2 Balls That Won The Match For CSK
IPL 2018: I See Shakib Al Hasan More As Companion Than Competition, Says Yusuf Pathan
IPL 2018: I See Shakib Al Hasan More As Companion Than Competition, Says Yusuf Pathan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.